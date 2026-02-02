These two Alabama freshmen won't have to wait long to get on the field, Ryan Grubb says

Alabama signed two of the two offensive playmakers in the 2026 recruiting class, with running back Ezavier Crowell and wide receiver Cederian Morgan committing to the Crimson Tide.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb believes both can make an impact as true freshmen.

“Wow,” Grubb told WAKA Action 8 News at the ALFCA convention last week. “They’re already here on campus back in Tuscaloosa, but really, there’s a lot of physical characteristics that both of them have. They’re outstanding players, but the maturity and the mindset that those two guys have already at this point in their career has been really impressive.

“So, I’m excited to see what they can do this year. They’re not gonna have to wait long to get on the field.”

Crowell is Alabama’s highest-rated high school signee, finishing the cycle as the top player in the Yellowhammer State and the nation’s No. 2 running back. Meanwhile, Morgan is the No. 3 player from Alabama and the fifth-best wide receiver, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Both chose to stay in their home state, which is a huge deal for Grubb and the Crimson Tide.

“It’s the lifeblood of the program. It starts here. It starts in Alabama,” Grubb said. “You look at a couple of the guys we brought in this year, with EJ and Cederian, and that’s what Alabama’s been built on for a long, long time.”

Both incoming freshmen will have opportunities to see the field this fall, as their position groups were impacted by graduation and the transfer portal. Alabama welcomes back three tailbacks and five wideouts from its 2025 team, which will lead to some new faces contributing to the Tide offense in 2026. Morgan already seen college practice reps as a December enrollee.

At the same ALFCA convention, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke highly of Morgan.

“I did get a chance to see him a little bit more, just because he was practicing with us before we went on our bowl games, on our playoff games. And so, really impressed with him,” DeBoer told WSFA 12 News. “Moves extremely well, very fluid. Big hands, catches the ball, very strong at the point of attack with the ball. I know a lot of guys, players included, were impressed with what they saw just in a couple of practices that he was with us.”

