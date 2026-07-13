Three Alabama baseball players taken on Day 2 of 2026 MLB Draft

Alabama’s Tyler Fay, Zane Adams, and Brady Neal were each selected on the second and final day of the 2026 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Sunday.

Fay (169th overall I Pittsburgh Pirates) and Adams (171st overall I Baltimore Orioles) were both chosen in the sixth round while Neal (242nd overall I Cincinnati Reds) was selected in the eighth round. Fay, Adams, and Neal join first-rounder Justin Lebron (18th overall I Cincinnati Reds) to encompass the Crimson Tide’s four draftees over the two-day event.

Alabama in the MLB Draft

The Crimson Tide finished with four total players drafted during the 2026 MLB Draft, marking 13 total draftees in head coach Rob Vaughn’s first three seasons at the Capstone

Fay is the sixth-ever Tide player drafted by the Pirates and is the first since both Hunter Furtado and Garrett McMillan were chosen by Pittsburgh in 2023

Adams becomes just the third Alabama draftee taken by the Orioles, and is the first since Emeel Salem in 2006

Neal stands as the sixth all-time selection taken by the Reds, joining his teammate Justin Lebron, who was chosen 18th overall by Cincinnati on Saturday

Following the picks of Lebron (2026), Riley Quick (2025), and Ben Hess (2024), the Crimson Tide has produced three consecutive first-round selections for the first time in program history

With Sunday’s selections, the Crimson Tide’s all-time draft pick total moved to 183 (172 players) since the event’s inception in 1966

Alabama has had at least one player drafted for 48 consecutive years, dating back to 1979

The Tide has had one or more players selected in 55 of the 61 MLB Drafts overall

UA has seen 77 players selected in the last 16 years

A total of 112 players have been taken out of The University of Alabama in the last 26 drafts dating back to 2000

Excluding the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft, Alabama has had 20 pitchers taken in the last eight drafts, including six in the top-five rounds

The 2026 MLB First-Year Player Draft began on Saturday, July 11, and concluded on Sunday, July 12. The two-day event was held in Philadelphia, Pa., precluding this week’s All-Star Game festivities and was featured on MLB.com.

All players who have remaining eligibility are able to return to the University to continue their careers at Alabama if they elect not to sign a professional contract.

Tyler Fay (6th Round | 169th Overall | Pittsburgh Pirates)

Pitcher, R-Junior

A former walk-on who developed into the Crimson Tide’s Friday night starter in 2026

Totaled 198.2 innings in three seasons, owning a 5.16 ERA (114 ER/198.2 IP) in 61 career games, including 26 starts

Struck out 203 batters in 198.2 career innings while issuing just 54 walks

Named a Second Team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2026 after leading the Tide staff with 11 wins to go with a 4.54 ERA (55 ER/109.0 IP)

He was one of only two SEC hurlers to accrue 18 starts in 2026, while his 109.0 IP led all SEC arms

Totaled 127 strikeouts as a redshirt junior, the second-most in a single season in program history

His 127 strikeouts were also the fourth-most in the SEC

Recorded the ninth no-hitter in Alabama program history, leading the Tide to a 6-0 win in the series opener with Florida on March 20

Became the first Tide pitcher since Eddie Owcar in 1942 to manage an individual 9.0-inning no-hitter while accomplishing Alabama’s first no-hitter of any kind since 2014

Named SEC Pitcher of the Week on March 23 following his incredible no-hit outing against then-No. 18 Florida

Also awarded Golden Spikes x D1Baseball Player of the Week, Perfect Game USA Pitcher of the Week, College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Week, NCBWA Pitcher of the Week, and Baseball America National Team of the Week honors as the result of his no-hit performance

A three-time College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honoree and SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll selection

Zane Adams (6th Round | 171st Overall | Baltimore Orioles)

Pitcher, Junior

A reliable, crafty southpaw across his three seasons with the Crimson Tide

Saw action in 48 games, including 44 starts, totaling 214.0 IP with a 19-14 career record

Managed 209 career strikeouts in 214.0 IP compared to only 83 walks, owning a 5.09 career ERA

Finished with a career-best 4.58 ERA in 17 starts in 2026, closing with an 8-5 record in 90.0 IP while notching 100 strikeouts to just 30 walks

Surrendered just nine home runs in 90.1 IP, equating to a 0.90 HR/9 mark, the eighth-lowest figure among qualified SEC pitchers

His 90.1 innings in 2026 were the seventh-most among SEC hurlers

Adams’ 17 starts this past season were tied for the third most among all SEC arms

Selected to the Freshman All-SEC Team by the conference coaches in 2024 after garnering a 5.37 ERA in 16 games, including 13 starts

Struck out 47 batters in 58.2 IP during his rookie season

Named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week following his start against then-No. 1 Arkansas on April 14 of that season, spinning a gem for the win and working 8.0 scoreless frames with four hits, a walk and five strikeouts across 97 total pitches

Twice named a CSC Academic All-District selection

A two-time SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll awardee and was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2023-24

Brady Neal (8th Round | 242nd Overall | Cincinnati Reds)

Catcher/Utility, Senior

A steady presence in the Alabama lineup that provided defensive support at a variety of positions

Maintained a .279 (94-337) average in two years with the Crimson Tide after transferring from LSU, where he spent his first two collegiate seasons

Also produced 21 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 70 RBI, and 64 walks in 102 games at Alabama, making 98 starts

Excelled during his senior season to earn Second Team All-SEC honors in 2026 after being responsible for a .316 (66-209) average in 61 games, including 58 starts

Contributed 15 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 51 RBI, and 35 walks during his final collegiate season, leading all Tide players with a .429 on-base percentage and a .541 slugging percentage

Was crucial to the Tide’s three-game jaunt in the 2026 NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, going 5-for-13 (.385) with one double, two home runs, six RBI and one walk

Provided the most notable moment of the Tuscaloosa Regional, clubbing a two-out, go-ahead three-run home run in the 11th inning, leading to Alabama’s 9-7 win in the Regional Final over Oklahoma State

Neal was later named to the Tuscaloosa Regional All-Tournament Team as well as earning Tournament MVP honors for his performance

Produced two of Alabama’s three four-hit games in 2026, doing so most recently against UAB on April 14

In that same contest, Neal collected three doubles, becoming the first Tide player since Chandler Avant in 2018 to record three doubles in a single game

Added to the 2024-25 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our extensive Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Then, you will be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Alabama fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!