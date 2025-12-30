Three Alabama players included on initial availability report for Rose Bowl

Alabama Football issued its first availability report of the week on Monday evening.

Only three Crimson Tide players appeared on the initial report, and that did not include Bandit defensive end LT Overton or running back Kevin Riley. Both are available for the Rose Bowl.

Overton has missed the last two games because of an undisclosed illness, but he was cleared to return to action and was seen practicing on Sunday when reporters were able to watch.

Riley has missed the last three games with a jaw injury he suffered in the Eastern Illinois game. He was seen at Sunday’s practice and participated in drills in the media viewing periods.

Linebacker Jah-Marien Latham and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman are out for the year. Defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will miss a seventh straight game due to a suspension.

No. 9 Alabama (11-3, 7-1) will play No. 1-seed Indiana (13-0, 9-0) in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on January 1, in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Alabama Availability Report

Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Indiana Availability Report

Stephen Daley, DL — Out

Kellan Wyatt, DL — Out

Bryson Bonds, DB — Out

Lee Beebe Jr., RB — Out

Brendan Franke, K — Probable

CFP Availability Report Policies

To promote the integrity of competition, the wellbeing of student-athletes and institutional staff, and public transparency, beginning with the 2025-26 season, the College Football Playoff Management Committee implemented a policy that requires each participating institution to accurately disclose to the public, via a standardized availability report, when a student-athlete’s ability to participate in an upcoming Playoff game is uncertain for any reason, subject to the terms and conditions set forth below.

Reporting Timeframes

Initial Report

The deadline for participating institutions to release an initial Availability Report (“Initial Report”) is three days before the game. This report shall be submitted before 7 p.m. (Central)/8 p.m. (Eastern).

Updated Reports

Participating institutions must update the Availability Report (“Updated Reports”) once per day (a) two days prior to the game and (b) the day prior to the game. These reports shall be before 7 p.m. (Central)/8 p.m. (Eastern).

Game Day Report

On game day, participating institutions must provide one Game Day Report no later than 90 minutes before the publicized game time.

Designated Participation Statuses

If a participating institution has knowledge that a student-athlete may be unable to participate in the upcoming game for any reason (including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter), the institution must accurately designate the student-athlete’s participation status on the Initial and Updated Reports as follows:

Out (i.e., will not play/0% chance to play);

Doubtful (i.e., unlikely to play/25% chance to play);

Questionable (i.e., uncertain to play/50% chance to play);

Probable (i.e., probable to play/75% chance to play); or

Available (i.e., will play/100% chance to play).

