Three Alabama players included on initial availability report for Rose Bowl
Alabama Football issued its first availability report of the week on Monday evening.
Only three Crimson Tide players appeared on the initial report, and that did not include Bandit defensive end LT Overton or running back Kevin Riley. Both are available for the Rose Bowl.
Overton has missed the last two games because of an undisclosed illness, but he was cleared to return to action and was seen practicing on Sunday when reporters were able to watch.
Riley has missed the last three games with a jaw injury he suffered in the Eastern Illinois game. He was seen at Sunday’s practice and participated in drills in the media viewing periods.
Linebacker Jah-Marien Latham and defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman are out for the year. Defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will miss a seventh straight game due to a suspension.
No. 9 Alabama (11-3, 7-1) will play No. 1-seed Indiana (13-0, 9-0) in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on January 1, in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Alabama Availability Report
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Indiana Availability Report
Stephen Daley, DL — Out
Kellan Wyatt, DL — Out
Bryson Bonds, DB — Out
Lee Beebe Jr., RB — Out
Brendan Franke, K — Probable
Top 10
- 1New
Chip Kelly
Back in the Big Ten
- 2
Kewan Lacy injury
Ole Miss RB's status revealed
- 3Hot
Clemson coaching shake up
Two coaches out
- 4Trending
Transfer Portal Intel
Sam Leavitt, Caleb Hawkins scoop
- 5
Cam Coleman
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
CFP Availability Report Policies
To promote the integrity of competition, the wellbeing of student-athletes and institutional staff, and public transparency, beginning with the 2025-26 season, the College Football Playoff Management Committee implemented a policy that requires each participating institution to accurately disclose to the public, via a standardized availability report, when a student-athlete’s ability to participate in an upcoming Playoff game is uncertain for any reason, subject to the terms and conditions set forth below.
Reporting Timeframes
Initial Report
The deadline for participating institutions to release an initial Availability Report (“Initial Report”) is three days before the game. This report shall be submitted before 7 p.m. (Central)/8 p.m. (Eastern).
Updated Reports
Participating institutions must update the Availability Report (“Updated Reports”) once per day (a) two days prior to the game and (b) the day prior to the game. These reports shall be before 7 p.m. (Central)/8 p.m. (Eastern).
Game Day Report
On game day, participating institutions must provide one Game Day Report no later than 90 minutes before the publicized game time.
Designated Participation Statuses
If a participating institution has knowledge that a student-athlete may be unable to participate in the upcoming game for any reason (including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter), the institution must accurately designate the student-athlete’s participation status on the Initial and Updated Reports as follows:
- Out (i.e., will not play/0% chance to play);
- Doubtful (i.e., unlikely to play/25% chance to play);
- Questionable (i.e., uncertain to play/50% chance to play);
- Probable (i.e., probable to play/75% chance to play); or
- Available (i.e., will play/100% chance to play).
Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!
Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson