Tracking Alabama's undrafted free agent signings after 2026 NFL Draft

Alabama saw a total of 10 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round selections on Thursday night to extend the program’s first-round streak to 18 years. After the draft, there were still a few Crimson Tide players left without an NFL home.

Undrafted free agent signings began at the conclusion of the draft, being announced by agencies or other reports. Below, BamaOnLine lists all of the former Alabama players that signed UDFA deals:

Kam Dewberry, Atlanta Falcons

Dewberry reportedly signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent one season in Tuscaloosa after transferring in from Texas A&M, where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He was Alabama’s starter at left guard for 13 of 14 games during the 2025 season.

Jaeden Roberts, Philadelphia Eagles

Roberts reportedly signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started for the Crimson Tide in four games last season at right guard. He was the full-time starter at the position in 2024 after earning the job midway through the 2023 season. He played all five years of his college career for Alabama.

Deontae Lawson, Philadelphia Eagles

Lawson is reportedly signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a 3-year starter for the Crimson Tide at inside linebacker and a team captain for the past two seasons, spending all five years of his career in Tuscaloosa. He posted 89 tackles last season, which was the highest on the team.

Source: The #Eagles are expected to sign former Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson.



Was a three-year starter at Bama, a two-time All-SEC selection and a two-time team captain. Led the team with 89 tackles last season. pic.twitter.com/6XrbU4TPyk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2026

DaShawn Jones, New Orleans Saints

Jones is reportedly signing an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. He spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa, transferring into the program during the 2024 offseason. He started in eight games across his two seasons including seven during his final year in 2025. He began his career at Wake Forest, where he spent his first three seasons.

Undrafted Alabama DB DaShawn Jones to sign with the Saints. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) April 26, 2026

Nikhai Hill-Green, Los Angeles Rams

Hill-Green is reportedly signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams. He served as one of Alabama’s top inside linebacker options this past season, his lone season in Tuscaloosa, starting two games and totaling 60 tackles. He began his career at Michigan, followed by stops at Charlotte and Colorado before arriving at Alabama.

*** This story will be updated ***

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