Transfer Portal Nuggets: Alabama welcomes priority targets to campus

Alabama’s transfer portal board continues to take shape as official visits ramp up in Tuscaloosa, with the Crimson Tide hosting a mix of proven veterans and developmental pieces at positions of need. Several established college players with starting experience have emerged as serious options, with a strong interest in Coach Kalen DeBoer’s program.

The coming days could bring added clarity to Alabama’s roster outlook for next season, at least in a few key spots, while more names will join the growing visitor list.

• First-Team All-ACC running back Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and two-year starting linebacker Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech) arrived in Tuscaloosa on Sunday to begin two-day official visits. Both have one year of eligibility remaining. Smothers was previously scheduled to visit Florida State, but canceled that trip ahead of his Alabama visit. The expectation is that the Crimson Tide will push to secure a commitment before his departure (More on Smothers)

Alabama is actively looking to reinforce its inside linebacker room following the departures of Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green. Woodson, who measures 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, has totaled 151 tackles over the last two seasons and is viewed as another priority target the Tide would prefer to land before he visits elsewhere- More on Woodson

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

• Alabama is also hosting multiple former IMG Academy offensive linemen. Former Mississippi State offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr. arrived in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. Lewis made four starts at left tackle for the Bulldogs this fall and has three years of eligibility remaining. While he projects more naturally to right tackle at Alabama, he offers valuable versatility and high-quality depth.

Kaden Strayhorn, who signed with Michigan last year, is also visiting. The Detroit native was teammates with Alabama freshman All-American Mike Carroll at IMG Academy. Strayhorn appeared in one game for the Wolverines this season before entering the portal following a coaching transition. A natural center, Strayhorn is the son of Jason Strayhorn, a former First-Team All-Big Ten center at Michigan State. He began his visit with the Crimson Tide on Monday.

You wanna talk about a dynamic player?



Arizona State RB Raleek Brown is a dynamic playmaker who put up 1,100+ rushing yards and 300+ receiving yards in 2025.



After losing Cam Skattebo, they didn’t miss a beat — they added another dawg.



One of my favorite under-the-radar RBs in… pic.twitter.com/t3heKdrRKS — Snoog's Fantasy HQ (@FFSnoog) December 19, 2025

• Former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, as previously reported, is expected to visit Alabama on Tuesday. Thompkins is one of the top defensive linemen in the portal, currently ranked No. 2 at his position, with several contenders in the mix. Alabama will get the first shot, with Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State also on his short list. The redshirt senior recorded 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection that resulted in an interception touchdown this season.

• Former USC and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown is scheduled to visit Alabama on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound playmaker earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors after rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 175 receiving yards and another score. A Top-100 recruit out of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in the 2022 class, Brown would join a roster already stocked with California talent, including several players from the same program (Zabien Brown, Abdul Sanders, Chuck McDonald).

“I’ll be at Bama on Tuesday,” Brown told Rivals after coming off an official visit with Indiana. “I liked Bama a lot out of high school and visited there multiple times so I’m excited to get back.”

The transfer portal news constantly changes. Visits are added and cancelled. Decisions happen very quickly as schools look to sign stars and build roster depth for the 2026 season.

