Twelve Alabama players invited to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Players will start arriving at the 2026 NFL Combine at the end of the month, and Alabama will be well-represented at the annual scouting event in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL released the list of players who received invitations to the NFL’s scouting combine on Wednesday morning, and 12 former Crimson Tide players were invited to participate, including all three Alabama juniors who declared early for the draft. That total includes multiple players on the offensive and defensive lines and the linebacker positions from last year’s team.

Below is the full list of Alabama players invited to this year’s combine.

Germie Bernard, WR

Parker Brailsford, OL

Josh Cuevas, TE

Domani Jackson, DB

Justin Jefferson, LB

Tim Keenan, DL

Deontae Lawson, LB

Jam Miller, RB

LT Overton, DL

Kadyn Proctor, OL

Jaeden Roberts, OL

Ty Simpson, QB

Five of Alabama’s players invited to Indianapolis have already received a taste of the NFL draft process, with Cuevas, Jackson, Keenan, Overton and Roberts participating in the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl. They have already worked out in front of teams and experienced NFL interviews, which will continue at the scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This marks the ninth time in the last 10 years that double-digit Alabama players attended the NFL Combine. Last year was the outlier, as only nine players received invitations to Indy.

Alabama’s 12 players were the second-most from one school, trailing only Texas A&M (13). LSU and Ohio State were tied for third with 11, while Georgia, Miami and Oklahoma each had 10.

A total of 319 prospects have been invited to this year’s event, which takes place in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2. On-field drills are set for February 26 through March 1.

