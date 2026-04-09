Two former Alabama players will attend 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off in one week in Pittsburgh, Penn., and the league on Thursday announced 16 players accepted invitations to attend the event. Two were Alabama players.

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and quarterback Ty Simpson will represent the Crimson Tide in person at this year’s NFL draft. Simpson is the only quarterback who accepted an invitation, while Proctor is one of only two offensive linemen who will be in Pittsburgh next week.

Ohio State (5) will have the most attendees, followed by Alabama and Miami with two apiece.

A three-year starter at left tackle, Proctor started every game he played in throughout his time with the Crimson Tide. He played in and started all 15 of Alabama’s games during the 2025 season and only gave up two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Proctor was named the co-recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the SEC’s top offensive lineman, and was Alabama’s only consensus All-American for the 2025 college football season.

During the 2025 season, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions on 305-of-473 passing (64.5%). He finished second among SEC quarterbacks in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Simpson also added 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 90 carries. He averaged six rushing attempts per game this season.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, and will run through Saturday, April 25.

Players attending the 2026 NFL Draft

Player confirmed to attend Position College David Bailey LB Texas Tech Rueben Bain Jr. DE Miami Mansoor Delane DB LSU Caleb Downs DB Ohio State Keldric Faulk DE Auburn Colton Hood DB Tennessee Makai Lemon WR USC Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame Francis Mauigoa OL Miami Kayden McDonald DT Ohio State Kadyn Proctor T Alabama Arvell Reese LB Ohio State Ty Simpson QB Alabama Sonny Styles LB Ohio State Carnell Tate WR Ohio State Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State

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