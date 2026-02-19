Ty Simpson has 'most at stake' heading into 2026 NFL Combine, draft analyst says

Alabama’s Ty Simpson was one of 16 quarterbacks invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. How the redshirt junior’s week in Indianapolis goes will impact when Simpson will hear his name called in late April’s draft, according to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. The Crimson Tide signal-caller could rise up, or fall down, boards based on his performance.

“I think he probably has the most at stake between where we are today and when we get to the draft,” Jeremiah said of Simpson during a pre-NFL Combine conference call on Thursday.

“Just is someone who I think most teams will have as the second quarterback. It’s not really so much, is he number two? It’s just how high of a pick is he worthy of? Is he worthy of a first-round pick? And when you have the limited number of starts that he has, teams are going to have to get comfortable with that.

“And one of the ways they can do that is by A.) watching him move around and throw and getting a better feel for his physical skillset. And then probably more importantly, just meeting with him and seeing how he understands the game. Son of a coach, I think he’ll do really well in that environment, but to try and get beyond that start issue, which is a real thing.

“So, I think he’s got a lot at stake as we go through the rest of the process.”

Simpson took over as Alabama’s starting quarterback this season, starting all 15 games during the Crimson Tide’s 2025 campaign. He won the job after Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage, beating out Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, and was named a captain shortly after by his UA teammates. Simpson was a second-team All-SEC selection by the coaches and AP.

Simpson spent four years with the Crimson Tide, redshirting in 2022 and serving as the backup to Jalen Milroe during the 2023-24 campaigns. He appeared in six games each of those two seasons, as well as four in 2022, and only attempted 50 combined passes prior to his first year as the starter. Simpson’s first career touchdown pass occurred against Florida State.

Jeremiah did not include Simpson in his latest mock draft ahead of the NFL Combine. The only signal-caller he featured was Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Raiders. But as Jeremiah said on Thursday’s call, Simpson is the 2026 prospect with “the most to gain” heading into the key stretch of the draft process.

“He’s in the 30s, 40s range for me, as just a pure grade,” Jeremiah said. “But I wouldn’t be stunned if he ended up going in the first round, because there’s enough teams in need of the position. And I do think he’ll be impressive going from this point forward.

“At the end of the year, he wasn’t healthy. I thought he played a little bit small when he got in crowds in some of those games late in the year. And just don’t know how much to attribute that to the injuries versus he got exposed a little bit at that point in time.

“So, a lot of homework left to do on him, but I think he’s clearly the second quarterback in this draft class.”

The 2026 NFL Combine is scheduled to take place from February 23 through March 2.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!