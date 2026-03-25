Ty Simpson speaks highly of Alabama QBs, Ryan Coleman-Williams

Alabama quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell watched as Ty Simpson, last season’s starter, threw for NFL personnel at Wednesday’s Pro Day. With Simpson turning pro, and set to be one of the first signal-callers taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mack and Russell are competing for the first-team role behind center this spring in what is a wide-open position battle.

Simpson was in their shoes this time last year, watching as Jalen Milroe prepared for the 2025 NFL Draft before winning the Crimson Tide’s QB1 job. Speaking to reporters at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility after his session, Simpson shared his advice to his teammates.

“Just be yourself and enjoy it,” Simpson said, via AL.com. “I know it was really cool, coming back after Pro Day, those are the first guys that I saw. They mean so much to me because they helped me to where I’m at. It’s one of my favorite quarterback rooms, with Austin and Keelon.

“And seeing them grow from the season last year to being in practice and being in meetings with them this year, it was just something that put a smile to my face, because I felt like a big brother, as well, you know what I mean? Man, whoever plays is gonna be so good, and they’re gonna lead the team the right way.

“So, be yourself, enjoy it and be the best teammate you can be. Everybody cares about being a good player, but everybody is always gonna remember you being a great teammate.”

Simpson threw to fellow draft hopefuls like Germie Bernard, Josh Cuevas, Brody Dalton, Jam Miller and Dre Washington, as well as some of Alabama’s current wide receivers like Ryan Coleman-Williams, Rico Scott and NC State transfer Noah Rogers. Last year, Coleman-Williams finished second in receiving with 689 yards and four touchdowns with 49 receptions.

Coleman-Williams will look to bounce back after an up-and-down sophomore campaign, which featured 10 dropped passes. After throwing with him for the first time in months, Simpson was impressed by Coleman-Williams’ offseason transformation and is excited for his Year 3.

“Did y’all see him?” Simpson said. “I mean, like, you tell me. You see how big he is? He’s gained so much weight. He’s grown up. You can tell he’s a big guy in the room now. I’m so happy for him and so proud of him, because I know how much football and Alabama means to him. We talk all the time. He’s like my little brother. He’s gonna ball out this year.

“Y’all can write it down: Ryan’s gonna have a really, really good year.”

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