Updated weights for Alabama's freshmen, transfers for start of spring practice

Alabama starts spring practice this afternoon, and with that comes a fresh 2026 football roster.

New/different jersey numbers were revealed earlier this week, but the 43 new players now have updated heights and weights after spending a couple of months on the Crimson Tide campus.

Most of Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class has new weights, as their measurements when they signed were largely based on recruiting profiles. Sixteen of the 22 early enrollees experienced double-digit differences, including four who are up 20 or more pounds from their recruiting bios. The biggest increase goes to defensive lineman JR Howard, who is up 40 pounds.

All four of the 20-point gains were for defensive players, as defensive lineman Mhari Johnson (+24), linebacker Xavier Griffin (+22) and defensive back Zyan Gibson (+20) joined Howard at the top of the list. A couple of other noteworthy increases go to running back EJ Crowell, who was listed as 16 pounds heavier than his recruiting profile, entering spring at 221. Meanwhile, wide receiver Cederian Morgan, at 223, will be the heaviest wideout on the 2026 football team.

MEASUREMENTS FOR ALABAMA’S SIGNEES

JR Howard, DL – 6-6, 245 to 285 (+40)

Mhari Johnson, DL – 6-3, 262 to 286 (+24)

Xavier Griffin, LB – 6-3, 200 to 222 (+22)

Zyan Gibson, DB – 6-0, 174 to 194 (+20)

Mack Sutter, TE – 6-5, 230 to 249 (+19)

Tyrell Miller, OL – 6-5, 305 to 322 (+17)

EJ Crowell, RB – 5-11, 205 to 221 (+16)

Zay Hall, LB – 6-3, 222 to 238 (+16)

Rihyael Kelley, DB – 6-3, 180 to 196 (+16)

Jordan Edmonds, DB – 6-3, 175 to 188 (+13)

Cederian Morgan, WR – 6-4, 210 to 223 (+13)

Jamarion Matthews, LB – 6-2, 240 to 252 (+12)

Trae’shawn Brown, RB – 5-10, 190 to 201 (+11)

Jireh Edwards, DB – 6-2, 210 to 221 (+11)

Nick Sherman, DB – 6-3, 190 to 201 (+11)

Bryson Cooley, OL – 6-6, 315 to 325 (+10)

Jett Thomalla, QB – 6-4, 220 to 229 (+9)

Maurice Mathis Jr., WR – 6-1, 180 to 186 (+6)

Tayden-Evan Kaawa, QB – 6-5, 235 to 238 (+3)

Jude Cascone, TE – 6-3, 224 to 225 (+1)

Chris Booker, OL – 6-4, 285 (No change)

Tyler Henderson, WR – 6-1, 175 to 173 (-2)

All 21 of Alabama’s transfer portal additions also have weights that are different from their last stops. Eleven of the new players are heavier than last season, while 10 are lighter. The transfers who gained the most weight are a couple of defensive additions, with Devan Thompkins and Desmond Umeozulu both adding 13 pounds ahead of their final years of college.

Three linemen also dropped double-digit pounds entering their first springs in Tuscaloosa, as offensive lineman Nick Brooks (-10) and defensive linemen Terrance Green (-11) and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (-18) are all significantly lighter than they were during the 2025 campaign.

MEASUREMENTS FOR ALABAMA’S TRANSFERS

Devan Thompkins, DL – 6-5, 285 to 298 (+13)

Desmond Umeozulu, LB – 6-6, 240 to 253 (+13)

Carmelo O’Neal, DB – 6-4, 200 to 209 (+9)

Caleb Woodson, LB – 6-3, 230 to 238 (+8)

Lorcan Quinn, PK – 6-1, 188 to 196 (+8)

Caleb Smith, DL – 6-5, 270 to 277 (+7)

Leslie Black, DL – 6-5, 280 to 285 (+5)

Kaden Strayhorn, OL – 6-2, 308 to 313 (+5)

Jaxon Shuttlesworth, TE – 6-5, 230 to 235 (+5)

Josh Ford, TE – 6-6, 265 to 267 (+2)

Racin Delgatty, OL – 6-3, 300 to 301 (+1)

Ethan Fields, OL – 6-3, 320 to 319 (-1)

Ethan Stangle, SN – 6-1, 220 to 219 (-1)

Jayvin James, OL – 6-5, 320 to 318 (-2)

Adam Watford, P – 5-11, 190 to 188 (-2)

Khalifa Keith, RB – 6-1, 235 to 232 (-3)

Noah Rogers, WR – 6-2, 205 to 201 (-4)

Ty Haywood, OL – 6-5, 316 to 312 (-4)

Nick Brooks, OL – 6-7, 349 to 339 (-10)

Terrence Green, DL – 6-5, 330 to 319 (-11)

Kedrick Bingley-Jones, DL – 6-4, 320 to 302 (-18)

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!