Video: Watts and Bone discuss latest Alabama transfer portal news

BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and senior recruiting editor and team contributor Andrew Bone join forces to discuss the latest Alabama football news, all things recruiting and everything else Crimson Tide and college football related. Today’s episode focuses on Alabama football, Crimson Tide recruiting and what comes next for both.

The transfer portal cycle is well underway, and today’s discussion centers around breaking down the Tide’s three portal additions from Monday, as well as what comes next for building the 2026 roster.

Topics include:

– Bama lands some big guys for the trenches on both sides of the ball.

– Transfer playmaker chooses the Tide.

– Portal insanity, when will it stop?

– Alabama still has national appeal.

– Who left and who is coming?

– And much, much more.

Click HERE for our Spotify link!

Click HERE for our Apple Podcasts link!

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!