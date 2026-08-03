Watch List Tracker: Alabama players recognized by national awards

Watch list season has arrived. Beginning on Monday, August 3, the National College Football Awards Association will unveil lists from 16 national college football awards over a three-week span. The announcements begin with the Maxwell Award and end with the Bednarik Award.

Alabama should have a number of players and coaches land on these preseason watch lists as the 2026 football season nears. Here, we will keep track of every national award’s watch list.

Lott IMPACT Trophy

“Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, the Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career.”

Alabama player on the list: Bray Hubbard, DB

Last Alabama winner: LB Will Anderson Jr., 2022

Full watch list

Dodd Trophy

“Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.”

Alabama coach on the list: Kalen DeBoer, HC

Last Alabama winner: Nick Saban, 2014

Full watch list

Maxwell Award

“The Maxwell Football Club is proud to reveal the candidates for the 2026 Maxwell Award, presented annually to the College Football Player of the Year.”

Alabama player on the list: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Last Alabama winner: QB Bryce Young, 2021

Full watch list

*** This story will be updated.

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