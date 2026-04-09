Way-too-early top 25 roundup: Where Alabama is projected entering 2026-27 season

The 2025-26 college basketball season concluded on Monday night as Michigan took home the national championship, meaning the sport has officially turned the calendar to the offseason.

With the offseason comes “way-too-early” top 25 rankings, which are even harder to predict in the modern era of college basketball with roster construction that takes well into the offseason to complete. Still, a number of publications released their top 25 rankings this week, so let’s take a look at where Alabama stands:

James Fletcher III, On3

Alabama’s Ranking: No. 17

Other SEC teams ranked: No. 4 Florida, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 22 Texas, No. 24 Missouri, No. 25 Kentucky

Check out Fletcher’s full top 25 here.

Jeff Borzello, ESPN

Alabama’s Ranking: No. 20

Other SEC teams ranked: No. 3 Florida, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 13 Texas, No. 23 Missouri, No. 24 Vanderbilt

“We’re assuming Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen head to the NBA but Aden Holloway is ultimately reinstated after his recent drug arrest. Coach Nate Oats should return some promising players to Tuscaloosa, even with Aiden Sherrell and Taylor Bol Bowen entering the portal Monday afternoon. London Jemison is the most intriguing of the non-Holloway returnees. Five-star guard Jaxon Richardson brings a necessary edge on the defensive end, and fellow incoming freshman Qayden Samuels can really score.”

Check out Borzello’s full top 25 here.

Casey Jacobsen, FOX Sports

Alabama’s Ranking: No. 6

Other SEC teams ranked: No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 18 Vanderbilt, No. 22 Florida, No. 23 Texas

“Alabama coach Nate Oats got a contract extension over the weekend. Even though he’ll lose Labaron Philon Jr., I expect Amari Allen to return and be poised for a great season. Aden Holloway, Aiden Sherrell and a top-10 recruiting class have me excited about the Crimson Tide.”

The above excerpt was written by Jacobsen before Aiden Sherrell announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Check out Jacobsen’s full top 25 here.

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

Alabama’s Ranking: No. 24

Other SEC teams ranked: No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 12 Texas, No. 20 Vanderbilt, No. 26 Missouri

“This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning two of the top nine scorers from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.”

Check out Parrish’s full top 25 here.

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News

Alabama’s Ranking: No. 4

Other SEC teams ranked: No. 7 Arkansas, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 21 Auburn, No. 22 Texas A&M, No. 24 Oklahoma, No. 25 Vanderbilt

“The future of Aden Holloway could indicate a lot about just how proficient Alabama could become. There’s no obvious successor at point guard to likely NBA Draft entrant Labaron Philon Jr., and Holloway is equipped to handle the position. There are a ton of excellent options to fill the position on the wing where he spent most (emphasis on most) of this past season. We don’t know what will become of the legal charges against him or how Alabama will process whatever resolution arrives.”

Check out DeCourcy’s full top 25 here.

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