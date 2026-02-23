What led Alabama QB Ty Simpson to lose weight late in 2025 season

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will throw at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. The Crimson Tide captain, who many believe is the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this year’s draft behind expected top pick Fernando Mendoza, has “a real opportunity to solidify his status this week as a first-round draft pick,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said.

But Simpson is also out to prove that he’s healthy. According to Pelissero, Simpson lost weight at the end of the 2025 season but is now back up double-digit pounds ahead of the Combine.

“Now, for Simpson, the knocks on him are going to be he was only a one-year starter,” Pelissero told Good Morning Football. “The numbers tailed off later in the season. He doesn’t necessarily have the biggest frame, but consider some of the ancillary factors.

“Even setting aside the protection issues that Alabama had, some of the drops by the wide receivers, he also was dealing with a severe case of gastritis toward the tail end of the season, was weighing in the 190s by the time they got to the Rose Bowl. I’m told he’s now back up to 215. He is going to look the part.”

During the 2025 season, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions on 305-of-473 passing (64.5%). He finished second among SEC quarterbacks in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Simpson also added 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 90 carries. He averaged six rushing attempts per game this season.

Setbacks seemed to stack up for Simpson at the end of his first, and only, year as the Alabama starting quarterback. He could not finish the Crimson Tide’s Rose Bowl loss to Indiana because of a cracked rib he suffered during the game. Nearly two months removed from the final game of his college career, Simpson is out to prove why he deserves to be drafted on Day 1.

The Raiders are expected to select Mendoza at No. 1, but where might Simpson land?

“All the scouts I’ve talked to have said in this type of session Ty Simpson really should stand out and be able to help himself,” Pelissero said. “Who exactly is going to take him in round one? Remember, there’s a couple of teams with multiple first-round draft picks. The Jets are one, the Rams, even with Matthew Stafford, are one. But needing a long-term plan, those are a couple of the teams that potentially could be of interest not just in the first round but in the top half of the first round.”

The 2026 NFL Combine will take place from February 22 through March 2, but on-field drills are scheduled for February 26 through March 1. Simpson will throw on Saturday, February 28.

