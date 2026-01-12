Skip to main content
Alabama
Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after 0-2 week in SEC play

Alabama basketball lost both of its games last week, falling to 1-2 in SEC play in the process. The Crimson Tide went on the road and lost to then-No. 11 Vanderbilt on Wednesday, then was upset at home on Saturday night by Texas.

As a result, the AP Poll dropped Alabama more than a few spots. After being ranked No. 13 last week, the Tide fell to No. 18 in this week’s poll.

The SEC has six ranked teams after the second weekend of conference play. Vanderbilt remains the league’s top-ranked team at No. 10, followed by No. 17 Arkansas, No. 18 Alabama, No. 19 Florida, No. 21 Georgia and No. 24 Tennessee.

Alabama will be on the road for two games this week, though neither are ranked in this week’s poll. The Tide will take on Mississippi State on Tuesday night, followed by Oklahoma on Saturday. Tipoff between Alabama and Mississippi State is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Week 10 AP Poll

  1. Arizona
  2. Iowa State
  3. UConn
  4. Michigan
  5. Purdue
  6. Duke
  7. Houston
  8. Nebraska
  9. Gonzaga
  10. Vanderbilt
  11. BYU
  12. Michigan State
  13. Illinois
  14. North Carolina
  15. Texas Tech
  16. Virginia
  17. Arkansas
  18. Alabama
  19. Florida
  20. Louisville
  21. Georgia
  22. Clemson
  23. Utah State
  24. Tennessee
  25. Seton Hall

