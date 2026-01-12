Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after 0-2 week in SEC play

Alabama basketball lost both of its games last week, falling to 1-2 in SEC play in the process. The Crimson Tide went on the road and lost to then-No. 11 Vanderbilt on Wednesday, then was upset at home on Saturday night by Texas.

As a result, the AP Poll dropped Alabama more than a few spots. After being ranked No. 13 last week, the Tide fell to No. 18 in this week’s poll.

The SEC has six ranked teams after the second weekend of conference play. Vanderbilt remains the league’s top-ranked team at No. 10, followed by No. 17 Arkansas, No. 18 Alabama, No. 19 Florida, No. 21 Georgia and No. 24 Tennessee.

Alabama will be on the road for two games this week, though neither are ranked in this week’s poll. The Tide will take on Mississippi State on Tuesday night, followed by Oklahoma on Saturday. Tipoff between Alabama and Mississippi State is set for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Week 10 AP Poll

Arizona Iowa State UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Vanderbilt BYU Michigan State Illinois North Carolina Texas Tech Virginia Arkansas Alabama Florida Louisville Georgia Clemson Utah State Tennessee Seton Hall

