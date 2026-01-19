Skip to main content
Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after two road wins

Alabama basketball bounced back in a big way this past week, going 2-0 with wins over Mississippi State on Tuesday and Oklahoma on Saturday. Both wins came on the road, and the Crimson Tide came back from down at least 11 points in both contests.

As a result of the 2-0 week, Alabama (13-5, 3-2 SEC) rose to No. 17 in this week’s AP Poll. Last week the Tide was ranked No. 18, a 1-spot rise.

Alabama is the third-highest ranked of five SEC teams in this week’s poll, falling behind No. 15 Vanderbilt and No. 16 Florida while ahead of No. 20 Arkansas and No. 21 Georgia.

This week, the Tide has its midweek bye, meaning it won’t play a game on Tuesday or Wednesday and will be back in action on Saturday night against Tennessee. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN from Coleman Coliseum.

Week 11 AP Poll

  1. Arizona
  2. UConn
  3. Michigan
  4. Purdue
  5. Duke
  6. Houston
  7. Nebraska
  8. Gonzaga
  9. Iowa State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Illinois
  12. Texas Tech
  13. BYU
  14. Virginia
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Florida
  17. Alabama
  18. Clemson
  19. Kansas
  20. Arkansas
  21. Georgia
  22. North Carolina
  23. Louisville
  24. St. Louis
  25. Miami (OH)

