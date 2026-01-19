Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after two road wins

Alabama basketball bounced back in a big way this past week, going 2-0 with wins over Mississippi State on Tuesday and Oklahoma on Saturday. Both wins came on the road, and the Crimson Tide came back from down at least 11 points in both contests.

As a result of the 2-0 week, Alabama (13-5, 3-2 SEC) rose to No. 17 in this week’s AP Poll. Last week the Tide was ranked No. 18, a 1-spot rise.

Alabama is the third-highest ranked of five SEC teams in this week’s poll, falling behind No. 15 Vanderbilt and No. 16 Florida while ahead of No. 20 Arkansas and No. 21 Georgia.

This week, the Tide has its midweek bye, meaning it won’t play a game on Tuesday or Wednesday and will be back in action on Saturday night against Tennessee. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN from Coleman Coliseum.

Week 11 AP Poll

Arizona UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Iowa State Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech BYU Virginia Vanderbilt Florida Alabama Clemson Kansas Arkansas Georgia North Carolina Louisville St. Louis Miami (OH)

