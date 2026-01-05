Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after win over Kentucky

Alabama basketball went 2-0 once again this past week, beating Yale at home on Monday night and beginning conference play with a 15-point win over Kentucky at home on Saturday afternoon. The two wins make it four straight for the Crimson Tide, which now sits with an 11-3 record.

After a week without a new AP Poll because of the Christmas holiday, the poll updated its latest rankings on Monday afternoon. Alabama rose one spot to No. 13.

The SEC has five ranked teams coming out of the first weekend of conference play. Alabama is the second-highest ranked team in the league, coming in behind No. 11 Vanderbilt and ahead of No. 15 Arkansas, No. 18 Georgia and No. 21 Tennessee.

Wednesday night is a massive game for the Crimson Tide, as it will travel to Nashville and the two highest-ranked teams in the conference will square off. Tipoff between Alabama and Vanderbilt is set for 8 p.m. (ESPN2), with the winner announcing itself as an early frontrunner for the league title.

Week 9 AP Poll

Arizona Michigan Iowa State UConn Purdue Duke Houston Gonzaga BYU Nebraska Vanderbilt Michigan State Alabama Texas Tech Arkansas Illinois North Carolina Georgia Iowa Louisville Tennessee Kansas Virginia SMU UCF

