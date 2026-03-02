Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after win over Tennessee

Alabama basketball had another big week, going 2-0 once again to extend its win streak to eight. Those two wins were a 25-point thrashing of Mississippi State at home on Wednesday, followed by an improbable come-from-behind road win over Tennessee on Saturday.

The wins resulted in the Crimson Tide continuing to climb in this week’s AP Poll as March is finally here. Alabama rose from No. 17 last week to No. 16 in this week’s update.

The SEC, which isn’t quite as strong as it was a season ago, has five teams ranked going into the final week of the regular season. Alabama is the second-highest of those teams, slotting in behind No. 5 Florida while ahead of No. 20 Arkansas, No. 23 Tennessee and No. 24 Vanderbilt.

The Tide will close out the regular season with two unranked teams, hitting the road to play Georgia tomorrow night before coming back home to play Auburn on Saturday night. Tuesday night’s tipoff in Athens is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN News.

Week 17 AP Poll

Duke Arizona Michigan UConn Florida Iowa State Houston Michigan State Nebraska Texas Tech Illinois Gonzaga Virginia Kansas Purdue Alabama North Carolina St. John’s Miami (OH) Arkansas Saint Mary’s Miami (FL) Tennessee Vanderbilt Saint Louis

