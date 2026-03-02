Skip to main content
Alabama
Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after win over Tennessee

Alabama basketball had another big week, going 2-0 once again to extend its win streak to eight. Those two wins were a 25-point thrashing of Mississippi State at home on Wednesday, followed by an improbable come-from-behind road win over Tennessee on Saturday.

The wins resulted in the Crimson Tide continuing to climb in this week’s AP Poll as March is finally here. Alabama rose from No. 17 last week to No. 16 in this week’s update.

The SEC, which isn’t quite as strong as it was a season ago, has five teams ranked going into the final week of the regular season. Alabama is the second-highest of those teams, slotting in behind No. 5 Florida while ahead of No. 20 Arkansas, No. 23 Tennessee and No. 24 Vanderbilt.

The Tide will close out the regular season with two unranked teams, hitting the road to play Georgia tomorrow night before coming back home to play Auburn on Saturday night. Tuesday night’s tipoff in Athens is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN News.

Week 17 AP Poll

  1. Duke
  2. Arizona
  3. Michigan
  4. UConn
  5. Florida
  6. Iowa State
  7. Houston
  8. Michigan State
  9. Nebraska
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Illinois
  12. Gonzaga
  13. Virginia
  14. Kansas
  15. Purdue
  16. Alabama
  17. North Carolina
  18. St. John’s
  19. Miami (OH)
  20. Arkansas
  21. Saint Mary’s
  22. Miami (FL)
  23. Tennessee
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Saint Louis

