Skip to main content
Alabama
Join Now

Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after wins over Arkansas, LSU

63571867_t466o7i5ncby: Blake Byler48 minutes agoblakebyler45

Alabama basketball went 2-0 for the third straight week last week, extending its win streak to six games after a 2OT win at home over then-No. 20 Arkansas on Wednesday and a road win over LSU on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide climbed in the AP Poll after both wins. After being No. 25 in last week’s rankings, the most recent update on Monday afternoon brought the team up to No. 17.

The SEC has five ranked teams this week, with the Tide up to the second-highest ranked team in the league — No. 7 Florida, No. 17 Alabama, No. 20 Arkansas, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 25 Vanderbilt.

Alabama will face unranked Mississippi State at home on Wednesday, before traveling to Knoxville to take on newly-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. It’s the second meeting of the season with both opponents, as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the Bulldogs and avoid a sweep from the Volunteers.

Week 16 AP Poll

  1. Duke
  2. Arizona
  3. Michigan
  4. Iowa State
  5. Houston
  6. UConn
  7. Florida
  8. Purdue
  9. Gonzaga
  10. Illinois
  11. Virginia
  12. Nebraska
  13. Michigan State
  14. Kansas
  15. St. John’s
  16. Texas Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. North Carolina
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Miami (OH)
  22. Tennessee
  23. Saint Louis
  24. Louisville
  25. Vanderbilt

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!