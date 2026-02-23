Where Alabama basketball is ranked in AP Poll after wins over Arkansas, LSU

Alabama basketball went 2-0 for the third straight week last week, extending its win streak to six games after a 2OT win at home over then-No. 20 Arkansas on Wednesday and a road win over LSU on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide climbed in the AP Poll after both wins. After being No. 25 in last week’s rankings, the most recent update on Monday afternoon brought the team up to No. 17.

The SEC has five ranked teams this week, with the Tide up to the second-highest ranked team in the league — No. 7 Florida, No. 17 Alabama, No. 20 Arkansas, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 25 Vanderbilt.

Alabama will face unranked Mississippi State at home on Wednesday, before traveling to Knoxville to take on newly-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. It’s the second meeting of the season with both opponents, as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the Bulldogs and avoid a sweep from the Volunteers.

Week 16 AP Poll

Duke Arizona Michigan Iowa State Houston UConn Florida Purdue Gonzaga Illinois Virginia Nebraska Michigan State Kansas St. John’s Texas Tech Alabama North Carolina BYU Arkansas Miami (OH) Tennessee Saint Louis Louisville Vanderbilt

