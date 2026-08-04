Where Alabama Football ranks in 2026 preseason Coaches Poll

The preseason Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday morning, and ahead of the 2026 college football season, Alabama was ranked No. 11 to begin Year 3 under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

It’s the lowest preseason Coaches Poll ranking for the Crimson Tide since 2008, when Alabama wasn’t ranked to begin Nick Saban’s second season in Tuscaloosa. That year, the team finished 12-2, losing to Florida in the SEC title game and Utah in the Sugar Bowl to cap the year.

Alabama opens the 2026 campaign three spots lower than it did a season ago, when it was No. 8 in the 2025 preseason Coaches Poll to kick off Year 2 of the DeBoer era. The Tide concluded the season with an 11-4 record, posting a 10-2 mark during its regular-season schedule.

There are nine SEC teams ranked in the 2026 preseason Coaches Poll, with Alabama being the sixth-highest of the bunch. The Tide comes in behind No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Ole Miss, while ahead of No. 13 LSU, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 25 Missouri. Alabama has to face four of those teams — UGA, A&M, LSU and Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide kicks off the 2025 season at home on September 5 against East Carolina.

2026 Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Notre Dame

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Ole Miss

11. Alabama

12. Texas Tech

13. LSU

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Michigan

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. SMU

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. Houston

25. Missouri

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