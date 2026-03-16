Skip to main content
Alabama
Join Now

Where Alabama is ranked in final AP Poll before NCAA Tournament

63571867_t466o7i5ncby: Blake Byler33 minutes agoblakebyler45

Alabama basketball had a disappointing showing in the SEC Tournament last week, dropping its first game in the quarterfinal round to 15-seed Ole Miss by a final score of 80-79.

The loss left a bad taste in the mouths of AP voters, who dropped the Crimson Tide in the final poll before the beginning of the NCAA Tournament later this week. After coming in at No. 15 last week, Alabama was ranked No. 18 this week.

Alabama received a 4-seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, being placed in the Midwest Region. Ranked teams included in the region include No. 3 Michigan (1-seed), No. 6 Iowa State (2-seed), No. 9 Virginia (3-seed), No. 18 Alabama (4-seed), No. 20 Texas Tech (5-seed) and No. 24 Tennessee (6-seed).

The Crimson Tide’s first-round game in the tournament is against 13-seed Hofstra. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. CT on Friday, and will air on truTV.

Week 19 AP Poll

  1. Duke
  2. Arizona
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida
  5. Houston
  6. Iowa State
  7. UConn
  8. Purdue
  9. Virginia
  10. St. John’s
  11. Michigan State
  12. Gonzaga
  13. Illinois
  14. Arkansas
  15. Nebraska
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Kansas
  18. Alabama
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Texas Tech
  21. North Carolina
  22. Saint Mary’s
  23. Louisville
  24. Tennessee
  25. Miami (FL)

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!