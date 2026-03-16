Where Alabama is ranked in final AP Poll before NCAA Tournament

Alabama basketball had a disappointing showing in the SEC Tournament last week, dropping its first game in the quarterfinal round to 15-seed Ole Miss by a final score of 80-79.

The loss left a bad taste in the mouths of AP voters, who dropped the Crimson Tide in the final poll before the beginning of the NCAA Tournament later this week. After coming in at No. 15 last week, Alabama was ranked No. 18 this week.

Alabama received a 4-seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, being placed in the Midwest Region. Ranked teams included in the region include No. 3 Michigan (1-seed), No. 6 Iowa State (2-seed), No. 9 Virginia (3-seed), No. 18 Alabama (4-seed), No. 20 Texas Tech (5-seed) and No. 24 Tennessee (6-seed).

The Crimson Tide’s first-round game in the tournament is against 13-seed Hofstra. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. CT on Friday, and will air on truTV.

Week 19 AP Poll

Duke Arizona Michigan Florida Houston Iowa State UConn Purdue Virginia St. John’s Michigan State Gonzaga Illinois Arkansas Nebraska Vanderbilt Kansas Alabama Wisconsin Texas Tech North Carolina Saint Mary’s Louisville Tennessee Miami (FL)

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