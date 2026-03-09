Skip to main content
Alabama
Where Alabama is ranked in final AP Poll before postseason play

Blake Byler2 hours ago

Alabama basketball closed the regular season with a 1-1 week, falling on the road at Georgia on Tuesday night before beating Auburn at home on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide finished the regular season with a 23-8 record, including a 13-5 mark in SEC play. In Monday’s AP Poll, the final set of rankings before postseason play begins this week, Alabama rose one spot to No. 15.

The SEC finished regular season play with five ranked teams. Alabama was the second-highest of those, coming in behind No. 4 Florida while ahead of No. 17 Arkansas, No. 22 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Tennessee.

This week is the SEC Tournament, the final opportunity to build a resume for the selection committee before the NCAA Tournament bracket is set this coming Sunday. Alabama received a 2-seed in the event, and will play its first game on Friday during the quarterfinal round.

Tipoff in Nashville against 7-seed Georgia/10-seed Texas/15-seed Ole Miss is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Week 18 AP Poll

  1. Duke
  2. Arizona
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida
  5. Houston
  6. UConn
  7. Iowa State
  8. Michigan State
  9. Illinois
  10. Virginia
  11. Nebraska
  12. Gonzaga
  13. St. John’s
  14. Kansas
  15. Alabama
  16. Texas Tech
  17. Arkansas
  18. Purdue
  19. North Carolina
  20. Miami (OH)
  21. Saint Mary’s
  22. Vanderbilt
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Louisville
  25. Tennessee

