Where Alabama is ranked in final AP Poll before postseason play

Alabama basketball closed the regular season with a 1-1 week, falling on the road at Georgia on Tuesday night before beating Auburn at home on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide finished the regular season with a 23-8 record, including a 13-5 mark in SEC play. In Monday’s AP Poll, the final set of rankings before postseason play begins this week, Alabama rose one spot to No. 15.

The SEC finished regular season play with five ranked teams. Alabama was the second-highest of those, coming in behind No. 4 Florida while ahead of No. 17 Arkansas, No. 22 Vanderbilt and No. 25 Tennessee.

This week is the SEC Tournament, the final opportunity to build a resume for the selection committee before the NCAA Tournament bracket is set this coming Sunday. Alabama received a 2-seed in the event, and will play its first game on Friday during the quarterfinal round.

Tipoff in Nashville against 7-seed Georgia/10-seed Texas/15-seed Ole Miss is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Week 18 AP Poll

Duke Arizona Michigan Florida Houston UConn Iowa State Michigan State Illinois Virginia Nebraska Gonzaga St. John’s Kansas Alabama Texas Tech Arkansas Purdue North Carolina Miami (OH) Saint Mary’s Vanderbilt Wisconsin Louisville Tennessee

