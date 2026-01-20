Where Alabama landed in way-too-early top 25 rankings for 2026

The 2025 college football season ended on Monday with Indiana defeating Miami.

But before the confetti could be cleaned up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the attention was already turning to the 2026 football season with betting odds for next year’s national champion and way-too-early top 25 rankings, compiled by several outlets, being released.

Below is a roundup of where UA ranked in several early top 25s for the 2026 campaign.

On3

17. Alabama

ESPN

21. Alabama

CBS Sports

15. Alabama

The Athletic

20. Alabama

Sports Illustrated

15. Alabama

USA TODAY Sports

11. Alabama

Yahoo! Sports

12. Alabama

Pro Football Focus

16. Alabama

Sporting News

12. Alabama

Athlon Sports

15. Alabama

FOX Sports

20. Alabama

Bleacher Report

11. Alabama

UA has to replace a number of key contributors this offseason, including underclassmen Kadyn Proctor, Ty Simpson and Parker Brailsford, who all declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Tide also said goodbye to 16 seniors who exhausted their eligibility and hope to hear their names called in late April. A few UA players with starting experience also entered the NCAA transfer portal during the 15-day window shortly after the Tide’s 2025 season concluded.

UA does welcome back significant pieces from its 2025 team, though, including a few veterans who chose to return to Tuscaloosa rather than turn pro, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The younger players on the roster will also have a chance to step into larger roles this fall, with the 19 underclassmen and seniors moving on to the next chapters of their careers. All eyes will be on quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell as they compete for the job.

The Crimson Tide also signed the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class during the 2026 cycle, which features nine players ranked among the top 100 prospects and three 5-stars, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. UA added commitments from 18 transfers, including 10 along the offensive and defensive lines. Kalen DeBoer has to replace a lot of production, but there is still plenty of talent on the Tuscaloosa campus for his third season as the head coach.

UA will kick off the 2026 football season at home against East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 5.

