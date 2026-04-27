Where Alabama players are being projected in way-too-early 2027 mock drafts

The 2026 NFL Draft came to an end over the weekend, with 10 total Alabama players being selected across the 7-round event. That number included two first-round selections on Thursday night in offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (Dolphins) and quarterback Ty Simpson (Rams), extending the program’s streak of consecutive years with first-round picks to 18.

The 2027 draft is still a year away, but come of the industry’s experts have already begun making projections for it. Here is where Alabama players are falling in these early mock drafts:

Cooper Petagna, CBS Sports

16. Zabien Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

21. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Dallas Cowboys

31. Yhonzae Pierre, Seattle Seahawks

Click here for Petagna’s full mock draft.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

16. Zabien Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Click here for Middlehurst-Schwartz’s full mock draft.

James Dator, Yahoo Sports

7. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Las Vegas Raiders

Click here for Dator’s full mock draft.

Dane Belbeck, theScore

12. Yhonzae Pierre, Washington Commanders

22. Zabien Brown, San Francisco 49ers

30. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Click here for Belbeck’s full mock draft.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

18. Zabien Brown, Houston Texans

21. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Click here for Iyer’s full mock draft.

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