Where Alabama players are being projected in way-too-early 2027 mock drafts
The 2026 NFL Draft came to an end over the weekend, with 10 total Alabama players being selected across the 7-round event. That number included two first-round selections on Thursday night in offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (Dolphins) and quarterback Ty Simpson (Rams), extending the program’s streak of consecutive years with first-round picks to 18.
The 2027 draft is still a year away, but come of the industry’s experts have already begun making projections for it. Here is where Alabama players are falling in these early mock drafts:
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Cooper Petagna, CBS Sports
16. Zabien Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
21. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Dallas Cowboys
31. Yhonzae Pierre, Seattle Seahawks
Click here for Petagna’s full mock draft.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
16. Zabien Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Click here for Middlehurst-Schwartz’s full mock draft.
James Dator, Yahoo Sports
7. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Las Vegas Raiders
Click here for Dator’s full mock draft.
Dane Belbeck, theScore
12. Yhonzae Pierre, Washington Commanders
22. Zabien Brown, San Francisco 49ers
30. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Seattle Seahawks
Click here for Belbeck’s full mock draft.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
18. Zabien Brown, Houston Texans
21. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Click here for Iyer’s full mock draft.
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