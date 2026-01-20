Where Alabama ranks in final AP Poll for 2025-26 season

The Associated Press released its final Top 25 poll for the 2025 college football season on Tuesday, one day after Indiana defeated Miami, 27-21, in the national championship game.

Alabama checked in an No. 9 in the final poll, two spots from its ranking of No. 11 in the final poll before the College Football Playoff.

Alabama finished the season with an 11-4 record. The Crimson Tide went 10-2 in the regular season, lost in the SEC Championship to Georgia, made the playoff as the No. 9 seed, and won in the first round against Oklahoma. The season came to a close with a loss to the eventual champion Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1.

The ranking concludes Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, with Alabama being ranked eight spots higher than its final AP ranking of No. 17 last season.

Final AP Poll for 2025

Indiana Miami Ole Miss Oregon Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Texas A&M Alabama Notre Dame BYU Texas Oklahoma Utah Vanderbilt Virginia Iowa Tulane James Madison USC Michigan Houston Navy North Texas TCU

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!