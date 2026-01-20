Where Alabama ranks in final AP Poll for 2025-26 season
The Associated Press released its final Top 25 poll for the 2025 college football season on Tuesday, one day after Indiana defeated Miami, 27-21, in the national championship game.
Alabama checked in an No. 9 in the final poll, two spots from its ranking of No. 11 in the final poll before the College Football Playoff.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Final AP Poll
College Football's final Top 25
- 2
Fernando Mendoza
A run for the ages
- 3Hot
Way-Too-Early Top 25
Race for No. 1 begins
- 4
Curt Cignetti
Reinvented roster build
- 5
National Title futures
2026-27 odds released
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Alabama finished the season with an 11-4 record. The Crimson Tide went 10-2 in the regular season, lost in the SEC Championship to Georgia, made the playoff as the No. 9 seed, and won in the first round against Oklahoma. The season came to a close with a loss to the eventual champion Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1.
The ranking concludes Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, with Alabama being ranked eight spots higher than its final AP ranking of No. 17 last season.
Final AP Poll for 2025
- Indiana
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- Iowa
- Tulane
- James Madison
- USC
- Michigan
- Houston
- Navy
- North Texas
- TCU
Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!
Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!