Why agents had warrant to search Aden Holloway's residence before arrest

Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested on Monday on charges of first-degree marijuana possession not for personal use and failure to affix a tax stamp after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force recovered 2.1 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash. But why did the agents have a warrant to search Holloway’s residence in the first place?

A Friday court filing revealed why Holloway was suspected of drug-related crimes.

“Within the past 48 hours, your affiant conducted a trash pull at (Holloway’s address) after receiving complaints,” the affidavit read. “Your affiant observed on the trash can by the curb, with (Holloway’s apartment number) written on the lid. Agents pulled two household trash bags from the trash can. In one of the trash bags, there was a box with a shipping label on it (Holloway’s address) addressed to ‘Ayden Holloway.’

“In another trash bag there was more items with Holloway’s name on it. In the same bag there was loose marijuana stuck to a cat food container and a partially smoked marijuana blunt. Agents ran Ayden Holloway’s information, which his license returns to the same address.”

Holloway told the agents that he only smoked marijuana. But the search led to their doubts.

“The money is being seized due to seeing drug transactions on Holloway’s phone, with people texting that they were going to get up with him after the season,” the report read.

Holloway was removed from Alabama’s campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct. He was also suspended from the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team.

Holloway has played in 28 games for Alabama this season, starting 25 of those contests. The junior guard is the Crimson Tide’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, 86.4% at the line and 43.8% from 3-point range. Holloway was named a third-team All-SEC selection by the conference’s 16 head coaches last week.

Alabama (23-9, 13-5 SEC) earned a No. 4 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will face 13-seed Hofstra in the first round on Friday, March 20, in Tampa (2:15 p.m. CT on truTV).

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