Why Alabama freshman RB EJ Crowell was limited at Thursday's spring practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fans and reporters alike were eager to get their first looks at Alabama freshman running back EJ Crowell during Thursday’s media viewing portion of spring practice.

But the former 5-star recruit was limited, watching drills off to the side. He was still dressed out, but Crowell wasn’t a full participant in the Crimson Tide’s third spring practice. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Crowell is dealing with a “soft-tissue deal,” and the team is taking a precautionary approach with its talented rookie before the school’s spring break.

“He’s OK. Just being cautious,” Grubb said on Thursday. “We’ve got another week coming up to make sure he’s healed the right way. It’s a big spring for EJ, so we want to make sure he can get off to the right start when we get back. So, just probably being err on the side of caution.

“But he’s looked great. He’s done a great job.”

Mr. Football in the state of Alabama this past year, Crowell rushed for more than 2,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in what should have been his junior season at Jackson (Ala.) High School. He reclassified to the 2026 class and is already on the Tide campus as an early enrollee.

Crowell will look to breathe some life into an Alabama run game that struggled throughout the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide welcomed back three backs from last year’s team, but they will have to hold off the highest-rated player in Alabama’s 2026 signing class. Grubb said “the sky’s the limit” for Crowell, but he also seemed to like the other options out of the backfield.

“I think that’s a really, really competitive room,” Grubb said. “I look at the guys that have been there, with Daniel (Hill) and Kevin (Riley), that have been just even their preparation and their mindset right now is really different.

“Daniel looks great. He’s hovering in the low 230s. Last year at this time, he was probably in the 250s, and he just looks quicker, more powerful, sudden. And Kevin’s got another step to him right now.

“So, I think that competition in the room with those guys and AK Dear is, really the whole room has gotten better.”

