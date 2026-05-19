William Sanders injury update: Alabama OL offers update on his recovery

Alabama offensive lineman William Sanders missed the entire spring due to a lower-back injury. But the redshirt sophomore expects to be good to go when the Crimson Tide begins its summer workouts in June and full-go for football activities by the time preseason camp arrives.

“It definitely was rough missing spring,” Sanders said on The Gary Harris Show. “I feel like the spring is a big developmental piece in football. I never stopped wanting to get better, so that was really rough. But the staff around me and my teammates definitely helped me keep my head down and keep working just to get to a position where I can get ready to go.”

Sanders is entering Year 3 at Alabama, and he is looking to expand his role once again. As a true freshman in 2024, Sanders played in just two games for the Crimson Tide and redshirted at season’s end. He then took a big step in between Years 1 and 2 and appeared in all 15 games this past season, rotating in on the first-team offensive line and blocking on field-goal tries and extra points. Sanders primarily worked at left guard last fall and logged 185 offensive snaps in his second year in the Alabama program, according to Pro Football Focus’ count.

The Tide lists Sanders at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, which he said is his goal weight. He got a little above that during his recovery, but Sanders told Harris he is sitting right at his target with June quickly approaching. He again credited the Alabama staff for helping him stay in shape.

“That’s all thanks to the strength staff and the athletic training staff,” Sanders said. “I don’t think I’d be in the same position I am now without that great group of people. Both of them just made sure they kept me on a great plan, kept me locked in, and really just showed me, ‘Even though you’re hurt, we’re gonna modify this to make sure you come back as you were, and then build upon that.’”

Alabama’s offensive line will look a lot different in 2026, as only one starter returned. The Tide brought in 11 newcomers, as well as new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. Sanders did not go through any spring drills with Klemm, but he still learned a lot from his new coach.

“Coach Klemm is great,” Sanders said. “I learn by doing — a hands-on learner, as some would call it. And not being able to do that was very unfortunate, but listening to him and how he broke things down, I was learning, even though I’m not on the field. I was picking things up, picking up the new lingo, picking up new technique.

“Being able to step through it in the locker room or on the field when I can’t do anything. So, I mean, it was great being able to see how he coached and see how he moved.”

Sanders may have missed the spring, but he is still in the running to be Alabama’s starting left guard this upcoming season. Outside of Michael Carroll, he received the most snaps of the five returning offensive linemen on the Crimson Tide’s 2026 roster. Sanders rotated at left guard a year ago with veteran players like Kam Dewberry and Geno VanDeMark. Those players are out of college eligibility, creating a prime opportunity for the Brookwood, Ala., product.

But what does Sanders have to do this summer in order to claim the first-team role?

“Outwork everybody,” Sanders said. “Great teammates are gonna push you, and I’ve seen that that’s what my O-line group is gonna do for each other. So, being able to get on the field with them, get in the workouts with them again is gonna be great for me, just help me stay focused. At the end of the day, just build upon what I left last year. More meetings, better film watching, workouts, technique, I’ll refine those things to hopefully earn a starting spot.”

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