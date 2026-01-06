1-on-1 with Jeris McIntyre, Auburn's new Director of Football and Alumni Relations

AuburnSports went one-on-one with Jeris McIntyre, the former Auburn captain and ex-wide receiver who is returning to The Plains as Auburn football’s Director of Football and Alumni Relations under new head coach Alex Golesh.

In the role, McIntyre will serve as the program’s main liaison to former players and lettermen, with Golesh emphasizing McIntyre’s Auburn ties and relationship-building ability.

McIntyre, a Tampa native, previously worked at UCF (2024-25) as Director of High School Relations after a long coaching background in youth and high school football, including six seasons as head coach at Tampa Catholic.

He lettered at Auburn from 2000-03, led the Tigers in receiving and was a team captain in 2003, then was drafted in the sixth round in 2004 and played two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, along with stints in NFL Europe, the CFL, and arena football. His father, Secdrick, was also an Auburn letterman (1973-76).