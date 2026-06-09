BREAKING: 4-star DB Chance Gilbert commits to Auburn over Georgia

East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.) four-star defensive back Chance Gilbert has committed to Auburn.

Gilbert, who is ranked the No. 8 cornerback in the country, announced his decision Monday night on social media. He chose Auburn over Georgia and many others.

Gilbert’s commitment comes one day after leaving an official visit to Auburn.

“I really love the environment when it comes to Auburn,” Gilbert said. “That’s the number one thing that stood out.”

Gilbert said Auburn is recruiting him to play safety. He spent a lot of time with player host Champ Anthony and safeties coach Tim Banks.

“Being around the coaches and the players really stood out for me, especially Champ,” Gilbert said. “He’s definitely a guy I’ve been around. He’s been speaking about God. I love players like that. He’s the first person out of all the visits I’ve been to who actually spoke about stuff like that.

“Like I said, the players. Being around the players is what stood out. I mean, the campus is beautiful. Outside of the campus, all the restaurants around, really beautiful. I love stuff like that. That’s where I’m from. Coming from Senoia, Georgia, they remind me a lot of it.”

Gilbert the 16th commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class and first safety.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks Gilbert the No. 55 overall recruit in the country and No. 4 in Georgia.

Gilbert Scouting Summary

Rivals.com’s Charles Power on Gilbert

Versatile defensive back with a well-rounded combination of athleticism, ball skills, and overall coordination. Measured in at around 5-foot-11.5, 175 pounds with solid length prior to his senior season. Lines up at corner, safety, wide receiver, and kick returner for his high school team. Flashes a smooth, quick back pedal in coverage.

Easily transitions from his pedal and has the long speed to run stride for stride with receivers on vertical routes. Good overall reactive quickness in man coverage. Shows quality instincts in coverage, both at corner and safety, jumping routes to make plays on the football. Finished his junior season with three picks and 11 pass breakups. Shows some physicality and striking power despite not being the biggest defensive back at this stage. Athleticism and playmaking ability is apparent on offense and special teams. Scored four different ways as a junior: receiving, rushing, kickoff return, and interception return. Long speed is apparent once he gets to the second level.

Doubles as a talented sprinter with a personal best of 10.57 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Looks to have the highest upside at corner at this stage and will need to continue adding mass and strength. Well-rounded skill set points to quality upside and the potential to develop into an early round draft pick.