BREAKING: 4-star Deshawn Hall, No. 1 WR in Alabama, commits to Auburn

Prattville (Ala.) four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall has committed to Auburn.

Hall, who is ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in Alabama, announced his decision Tuesday morning on the Rivals YouTube channel. He chose Auburn over Penn State, Alabama and Tennessee, among many others.

“I’ve really grown to love it (at Auburn),” Hall told Rivals. “The new staff is doing a great job with me. I like them a lot.”

That includes wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

“Me and Kodi Burns are really cool,” Hall said. “I feel like we’ll have a great relationship going forward. Also, the assistant coach, too, Coach Parker (Carmichael.) He’s real cool, too.”

Hall has visited Auburn several times during his recruitment with his most recent being an official visit June 12-14. He also visited Auburn in February and again in April for a spring practice.

“I really loved it,” Hall said of his spring practice visit. “I think the practice intensity was high. The energy was amazing. I really enjoyed it. The way (Burns) interacts with the players. They get work done, but it’s also a fun place. It’s also a fun time and it makes it that much better for a player.”

Hall also watched new coach Alex Golesh.

“His energy, he keeps it real with the players and he isn’t going to sugarcoat nothing,” Hall said. “He’s going to let you know how it is, and that’s really what a player needs.”

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks Hall the No. 189 overall recruit in the country and No. 9 in Alabama. He is the 23rd commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class and second wide receiver, joining three-star Brylan Oduor.