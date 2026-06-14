BREAKING: 4-star DL Nate Kamba commits to Auburn over South Carolina

Corvian Community School (Charlotte, N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Nate Kamba has committed to Auburn.

Kamba, who is ranked the No. 2 defensive lineman in the North Carolina, announced his decision Sunday on social media. He chose Auburn over South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State, among others.

“Auburn is a great place,” Kamba said. “Small town and everybody really knows each other.

Kamba’s commitment to Auburn comes after taking an official visit June 12-14.

“It was great, it was everything,” he said. “Seeing the campus, see the dorms and everything like that. See the coaches, see more of the staff. Met with all the players, all the D-line. All of them are cool, great individuals.”

Kamba’s relationships with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams and Alex Golesh played pivotal roles in his decision.

“Me and Coach Vontrell have a great, wonderful relationship,” Kamba said. “We talk almost every single day. We joke around and do stuff, but whenever it’s time to get serious we get serious. We talk about the football part and how he’s going to use me. They want me to see the field early, that’s one thing I like about this school is they do play freshmen and they showed me that.”

Kamba is the 18th commitment in Auburn’s 2027 class and second defensive lineman, joining four-star tackle Donivan Moore.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks Kamba the No. 237 overall recruit in the country and No. 10 in North Carolina.