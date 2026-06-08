BREAKING: 4-star IOL Reed Ramsier commits to Auburn over Texas

The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) four-star interior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier has committed to Auburn.

Ramsier, who is ranked the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the country, announced his decision Monday on social media. He chose Auburn over Texas, Florida and Clemson, among others.

“I feel like the program is aligned from the top down,” Ramsier said. “Everyone has the same common goal in mind. They want to win, but they want to have fun while they do it and love each other while they do it.

“I feel like it’s just one big family and everyone is just pushing each other to get better. That’s really what I like about (Auburn). A lot of people say it feels like a family, but it truly is a family,”

Ramsier’s commitment to Auburn comes after taking an official visit over the weekend.

“It was awesome … was great to be back at Auburn,” he said. “It was fun. There was a lot of good time spent with coaches watching film, talking about development, talking about me getting better as a player and as a person. Spending time with Cole Skinner. He’s a great dude. Being able to talk to him one-on-one about how he likes Auburn. It was just a great overall visit.”

Ramsier was scheduled to take an official visit to Texas June 12-14, but that visit no longer will happen.

“100% committed,” Ramsier said.

The Rivals Industry Ranking ranks Ramsier the No. 306 overall recruit in the country and No. 27 in Florida. He is Auburn’s fourth offensive line commitment in the 2027 class, joining four-star guard/tackle Layton von Brandt, three-star tackle Rance Brown and three-star guard Jaylon Moore.

Auburn could look to add one more high school lineman to the class with two of the top targets being Niko Kampas and Kal-El Johnson.

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