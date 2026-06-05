A championship afternoon at Toomer’s Corner

AUBURN | Two national championships in three years is pretty big, but a call from Sir Charles wasn’t a bad nightcap for Auburn men’s golf team.

The Tigers heard from the former SEC Player of the Year, NBA MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist and media personality Charles Barkley just hours after clinching the program’s second national title in Carlsbad, Calif.

“So old Chuck gave us a FaceTime call about 11 o’clock at night,” said men’s golf coach Nick Clinard. “We were sitting in a steakhouse eating dinner after we won the national championship, and here comes Chuck on FaceTime with all the guys.

“So they liked that more than they did winning the championship. He said they had to give him four a side and Cayden (Pope) goes, ‘I think I need to give you more than that.’”

Clinard shared the story Friday afternoon at Toomer’s Corner shortly after a big celebration and a rolling of Toomer’s for the players and coaches.

Speakers at the event, which was hosted by Andy Burcham, included Auburn mayor Ron Anders, University president Chris Roberts, AD John Cohen and Clinard.

“I just pinched myself a little bit, but I think this makes a statement about this great University. This town, this community, the people — people make jobs great,” said Clinard. “And I’m just very, very happy for all the Auburn fans. We’re gonna keep this thing rolling, I can promise you that. We’ve already started recruiting as of yesterday.”

Auburn defeated UCLA 4-1 win in the final. The previous day, AU beat Stanford 3-1-1 in the quarterfinals and defending national champion Oklahoma State 5-0 in the semifinals.

With no seniors on the roster, the Tigers should return another strong team in 2027 even if two-time Hogan and Haskins award winner, and the world’s No. 1 amateur, Jackson Koivun, joins the PGA Tour. Two freshman, Logan Reilly and Jake Albert, both won their matches against UCLA in the national championship match.