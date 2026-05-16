A special honor for Rod Bramblett in his home away from home

AUBURN | The Kick Six is one of the most iconic plays in college football history. And Rod Bramblett’s call of Auburn’s stunning defeat of Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl is one of the biggest reasons it has become so historic.

His voice and that play will forever be entwined in the lore of what makes college football such a special sport. The excitement, passion and unadulterated joy captured the magic of college football in those 12 seconds.

Thirteen years after Bramblett’s call and seven years after his tragic death along with his wife Paula in an auto accident, Auburn has officially unveiled the Rod Bramblett Home Radio Booth at Plainsman Park Saturday.

While his biggest call came at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it’s more than appropriate for the honor to take place at Plainsman Park, which was in many ways a home away from home for Bramblett.

“Rod and I did Auburn baseball together for 25 years and it was some of the most important work that I’ve done in my career,” said Andy Burcham, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers. “Baseball was Rod’s first Auburn sport. That was before Jim (Fyffe) passed away in 2003 and then, of course, Rod took over both men’s basketball and football.

“But baseball was his first sport at Auburn. And I think, in some ways, his first love at Auburn from a work standpoint.”

Bramblett was much more that just the Voice of the Auburn Tigers for 16 years. He and Paula were high school sweethearts who went to Auburn University together, graduated together and raised their family in Auburn together.

Bramblett had the ability to connect with millions of people through his broadcasting, but also built many important personal connections in the community.

“He was a thoughtful individual,” said Burcham. “He cared about the people that he worked with on a personal level, not just a professional level. He had a great sense of humor. Loved to laugh. I loved to hear Rod’s laugh. And he really, cared about those Auburn teams that he covered, whether it was baseball or men’s basketball or football. And not all of those teams were good and successful. But he truly cared about those teams and those players, and those coaching staffs.”

As a broadcaster, Bramblett was part of so many important moments in Auburn sports history. And he had the knack for stepping up and providing his best calls in the biggest moments, just like the Kick Six.

“He was simply one of the best,” said Burcham. “You think back the last, 30 years, some of the great calls in Auburn sports history, it’s Rod Bramblett that is on that call. And I’ve thought about this. Whether it’s the David Ross home run, or the Creed Simpson home run, or the Eric Brandon perfect game, or the Kick Six or the Prayer at Jordan-Hare, or that run in 2019 for men’s basketball.

“And there are some great games and great plays. And hats off to those players that I just mentioned. But if your announcer doesn’t call those plays well, they’re not nearly as memorable. And Rod nailed every one of those big calls. There’s no way to plan for a call like that. But Rod was perfect when it came to those big calls, those big moments at Auburn. He was. He stepped up to the challenge every single time.”

It’s often the little things in life that make the biggest difference. And it’s often the little things that we miss the most when a loved one passes.

For Auburn coach Butch Thompson, one of those little moments that you may not cherish at the time, turned out to be one of the most unforgettable.

“Just a friend. I know what he means to Andy. From my standpoint, Rod’s still with us because of Andy’s spirit,” said Thompson. “And that’s how Rod’s name comes up the most to me is through Andy. They used to invite me to lunch before a series started on the travel day or the day of the first game to go to lunch with them.

“My regret is I didn’t say yes enough. And if I said yes every now and then, those were some enjoyable times … Maybe somebody hears this and you’re just like, man, people you care about, you take it for granted, and you get busy, and your head down, and you win games, you lose games, you’re going through all this stuff. Don’t forget those little special things. And I can think about all these SEC towns where I said yes and had amazing memories.”

Burcham was most than just a best friend to Bramblett. After Rod and Paula’s deaths, Burcham and is wife, Dr. Jan Gunnels Burcham, stepped in as parents for their youngest child, Joshua.

Older sister Shelby graduated from Auburn and just finished her fifth year as a second grade teacher for the Auburn city school system. Joshua earned his degree from Georgia State last week.