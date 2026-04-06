After everything, Auburn found the right ending

INDIANAPOLIS — The ending of this season feels important.

Not because the NIT is what Auburn set out to win. It wasn’t. Everybody around the program knows that. The goal was to make the NCAA Tournament. The goal was to build something steady in Steven Pearl’s first season and make a real run in March.

That didn’t quite happen.

But after everything this team dealt with this year, ending the season by winning the NIT still feels like it matters.

This season was never normal from the jump. Bruce Pearl retired in September. That alone changed everything. Players like Tahaad Pettiford and Keyshawn Hall had to decide whether to remain or enter the transfer portal. They remained.

The younger Pearl had to take over a program with expectations following a Final Four season, one season removed from the greatest team in program history and a roster that was going to have to figure some things out in real time. Some nights, Auburn looked like a team that could beat just about anybody. Other nights, it looked exactly like a team going through transition.

And honestly, that’s what this whole season was.

There were ugly blowout losses early to powerhouse programs Michigan, Arizona and Purdue, that made people wonder where this thing was headed. There were also really good wins like beating St. John’s, Arkansas and Florida that reminded you the roster had enough talent to make noise. Auburn got off to a strong start in SEC play and for a while, it looked like the season might settle in the right direction.

Then it didn’t.

The finish to league play was rough. The offense stalled at times. The defensive consistency wasn’t present all season and collapsed completely late. The confidence didn’t look the same. A team that had spent months trying to prove it belonged in the NCAA Tournament ended up having to shift mentally and accept a different path following a disappointing Selection Sunday.

That’s not easy for any team. It’s especially not easy for one that had already been through as much as Auburn had. Then KeShawn Murphy didn’t show up for practice the following Monday and opted out of the postseason, adding another blow to a team that had to be reeling at that point.

And that’s why the NIT run ended up saying something about this group.

A lot of teams could have checked out. Many fans claimed the team checked out in February. A lot of teams would have treated it like leftover basketball and just gone through the motions. Auburn didn’t do that. It leaned into it at Pearl’s direction.

The Tigers treated it like a real opportunity and over the last few games, they looked like a team playing freer, sharing the ball better and finally enjoying themselves again.

Young guys like Filip Jovic, Elyjah Freeman and Sebastian Williams-Adams grew up in the process. Veterans like Kevin Overton, Pettiford and Hall kept showing up. Auburn looked more connected. More relaxed. More like a team that had stopped worrying about what the season wasn’t and started making the most of what it still could be.

True, Auburn looked like its old self again in the second half against Tulsa and nearly blew a 21-point lead. But Overton helped save the day and in overtime, the Tigers made one final push to the finish.

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“I’m proud of our guys, lesser character kids, lesser character young men, would have folded it up and just gone into the offseason,” Pearl said on Sunday night. “This group didn’t.”

That’s a great way to finish it.

This team had every reason to let the season drift after missing the NCAA Tournament. Critics said Auburn should turn down the NIT bid and avoid the embarrassment. They were wrong. That much is clear now.

Instead, it regrouped and won five straight games to end it. It found a way to make the ending feel like something worth remembering.

There will be pressure on Pearl next season. The resources are there to build a competitive roster and the expectation is to make the NCAA Tournament every year. Anything short of that won’t be acceptable to Pearl or those around the program.

This season definitely didn’t go exactly how Auburn wanted. But by the end of it, these players still gave themselves something real to show for it.

The last few weeks wasn’t quite a traditional March Madness run, but it’s far from nothing, either.