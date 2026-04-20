After planning to return, Sebastian Williams-Adams will enter transfer portal

Sebastian Williams-Adams has reversed course.

After Williams-Adams initially announcing his return to the Auburn program, he will instead enter the transfer portal. Williams-Adams announced his intentions on Instagram midday Monday.

AuburnSports reported on Wednesday that Williams-Adams and his camp were re-thinking their decision.

He thanked the Auburn coaches, his teammates, fans, support staff and the Auburn community in his farewell post.

Williams-Adams arrived at Auburn as an On3 Industry 4-star prospect and the No. 44 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

As a freshman, he played in all 38 games and averaged 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, earning a consistent role as the season progressed. He started every game from Dec. 13 through Feb. 24, a stretch that included both Auburn’s four-game winning streak and its five-game losing skid in SEC play.

He also played some of his best basketball during Auburn’s NIT championship run. Williams-Adams scored 15 points against Seattle U. and followed that with 13 points against Tulsa in the title game, helping the Tigers close the season on a high note.

Earlier in SEC play, he scored 12 points at Missouri and pulled down seven or more rebounds against South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.

Williams-Adams’ biggest struggle came at the free-throw line, where he shot just 52 percent on nearly four attempts per game. He also shot 31 percent from three, though on just one attempt per game.

Like most freshmen, his season had some ups and downs. After February began, he scored in single digits in 12 of Auburn’s final 14 games before the postseason. Still, the way he bounced back in the NIT showed growth.

Auburn hoped to keep “SWA” in the fold, but it has also been pursuing transfer forward options since the portal opened. Now, Williams-Adams will look for a new home, while Auburn continues building its roster around key returners Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton.