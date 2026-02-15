After Review: How offensive identity helped USF beat Florida in The Swamp

After Review: How offensive identity helped USF beat Florida in The Swampby: Cole Pinkston43 minutes agoColePinkstonRead In AppSep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Christian Neptune (81) breaks free from a tackle from Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham (5) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images I watched every offensive play from USF’s 18-16 win over Florida in The Swamp. Every takeaway I had from that film study…