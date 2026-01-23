After Review: Why USF, Golesh beat Boise State comfortably despite uneven offensive output

After Review: Why USF, Golesh beat Boise State comfortably despite uneven offensive outputby: Cole Pinkston1 hour agoColePinkstonRead In AppAug 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Chas Nimrod (2) catches a pass defended by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jeremiah Earby (6) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images I watched every offensive play from USF's 34-7 win over Boise State in the Bulls' 2025 season opener. Every takeaway I had from that film study...