Alex Golesh 'demanding greatness' in Auburn spring practice

Auburn began the first spring practice under head coach Alex Golesh earlier this week.

Through one day of camp, linebacker Xavier Atkins is already noticing differences from last season.

“Obviously, y’all can tell — the music when y’all first got in here,” Atkins said. “There’s more structure and leadership. It’s not where they’re asking — they’re demanding greatness. They demand it where you’re gonna show up and do your job every day. That’s the type of stuff that we need as a team.”

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FOCUSED ON FINISHING

Expectations have been set early. Everything must be earned, not given.

“Last year, we shouldn’t have to feel like we can just walk in here,” Atkins said. “No, you’ve got to come do your job every day and prove yourself. Nobody’s job is guaranteed, so that’s the biggest thing he emphasized in the first practice. We’re gonna make sure we compete every day.”

Golesh spent the first day of camp emphasizing the importance of every detail — whether it was lining up correctly or running to the ball. One main focal point was on finishing each rep. Auburn struggled to finish games last season, and on day one of camp, the fourth quarter is already taking major precedence.

“Going back to last year, played all good throughout the whole entire game, and then the fourth quarter, it doesn’t click,” Atkins said. “That’s the biggest thing this year, we’re gonna finish for sure. Finish what we started.”

Atkins put together the most productive season of any defensive player for Auburn last season with 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Now as a veteran, he’s looking to not just better himself, but help the rest of the room along.

“Just speaking for the entire linebacker room, not just speaking for myself, it’s just, we’ve got to get better everyday,” Atkins said. “We can’t look at what we did last year because what did we do last year as a team? So that’s why for me going into the spring, I just want to make sure that I’m doing everything right — what I did last year but do it even better.”