Alex Golesh Press Conference: VIDEO

Auburn’s 12th practice of the spring period is in the books.

And it was more valuable that most.

The Tigers held a 100-play situational scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, which gave the top two groups on offense and defense plenty of chances to shine. Coach Alex Golesh said he wasn’t thrilled with the team’s energy, at least during the first hour of the scrimmage, but saw some nice things on the field as well.

“You get an opportunity inside of Jordan-Hare, I don’t care who’s in there, the energy’s got to be at an elite level,” Golesh said. “I thought it was just OK. These guys are just still feeling each other out, feeling this whole thing out. I want us to get past that … point. Offensively, (we) took a huge step today. Defensively, there was some good and also so bad.”

Click below to see the entire press conference!