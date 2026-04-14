Alex Golesh welcomes Gus Malzahn back as Auburn resource during spring scrimmage

Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was back on the practice field Tuesday, attending Alex Golesh’s latest spring scrimmage as the Tigers continue building through camp.

Golesh said he had been trying to get Malzahn out to practice this spring and Tuesday finally worked out as the former coach settles back into the area. For Golesh, having someone with Malzahn’s experience around the program is a resource he plans to lean on.

“First, Coach Malzahn came out. That was his first one this spring,” Golesh said. “I’ve been trying to get him here. He’s moving back and will be a huge resource for me and super grateful for him and Kristi and the support that they’ve shown. Super grateful to have a wealth of knowledge here and a guy that cares about Auburn so dearly.”

Malzahn won 105 career games as head coach, including 68 at Auburn from 2013 through 2020. Of course, Malzahn was offensive coordinator at Auburn when the program won a national championship in 2010.

Golesh said the relationship with Malzahn goes back to their AAC days, when Malzahn was at UCF and Golesh was at USF. Even though the two programs were rivals, the respect was always there.

“I really met him when he was at UCF and I was at USF, and you inevitably run into each other in recruiting and clinics and all that,” Golesh said. “USF, UCF, you’re supposed to hate each other. So we wouldn’t talk in public or anything, but I’ve always respected him.”

Now that Malzahn is back around Auburn more regularly, Golesh made it clear he plans to use every bit of that experience.

“For me, I got no ego in this thing, man,” Golesh said. “If there’s somebody that’s been there, done that and had success, I am all ears. I just asked him for his notes from the scrimmage.”

That openness has been part of Golesh’s larger approach since arriving at Auburn. He said he has reached out to every former coach connected to the program who is willing to help, believing there is value in their perspective.

“I’m going to use every resource I possibly can,” Golesh said. “And I’ve reached out to every single person that’s coached here that’s willing to help and lend an ear, if nothing else.”

Malzahn’s presence carries extra weight because of his deep ties to Auburn and the level of football knowledge he brings. Golesh even laughed about Malzahn’s new lifestyle, joking that he was jealous hearing the former coach talk about splitting time between the lake and home.

But the bigger takeaway for Golesh was how much Auburn still means to Malzahn.

“I’m telling you, he loves this place,” Golesh said. “This place, however it all shook out, he is so grateful for what this place meant to him and still does.”

Golesh sees Tuesday’s visit as meaningful beyond just one scrimmage.

“But Gus knows more football,” Golesh said. “He’s forgotten more football than I know. So I’m going to take every bit of it.”