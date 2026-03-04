Andreas Alvarez leads Tigers to 6-2 win over Samford

AUBURN | Three pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts as No. 6 Auburn cruised to a 6-2 win over Samford Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

Andreas Alvarez (1-1) earned the win holding the Bulldogs scoreless on three hits in 5.0 innings as the Tigers improved to 10-2 on the season.

“I had my pitch count up early through three, and I was just like I’ve got to get through five,” said Alvarez. “So just being able to bear down and get back in the zone really helped me out a lot.”

The sophomore right-hander struck out eight and issued two walks. He retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.

“The fourth and fifth is my two favorite innings he’s thrown in a long time,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Ball got down and it was fastball, slider. It wasn’t just one pitch. It was strike one, strike two, just finally found that rhythm.”

Jett Johnston allowed a run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings and Garrett Brewer an unearned run on three hits in 2.0 innings.

Auburn scored a run in each of the first three innings as Eric Guevara had a sacrifice fly in the first, Bristol Carter an RBI-single in the second and Guevara a leadoff home run in the third, his second of the season.

The Tigers added two more runs in the seventh, both with two outs, on RBI-singles by Chris Rembert and Mason McCraine, and another in the eighth on an RBI-groundout by Bub Terrell. Chase Fralick had two hits, Guevara two RBI for AU.

Rembert played in his fourth consecutive game after missing a couple of weeks with an ankle injury.

“It’s been awesome to get back on the field, finally,” said Rembert. “Just reminded me not to take anything for granted and just take it day-by-day. It’s been a blessing that I’m getting better every game. I just feel great.”

Right fielder Cade Belyeu made a diving catch in the eighth inning to start a double play and help the Tigers get out of a bases-loaded, no outs jam with only one run scoring.

Auburn hosts Winthrop for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+.