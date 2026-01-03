AnQuon Fegans staying at Auburn, won’t enter transfer portal



Freshman safety Anquon Fegans is expected to stay at Auburn and will not enter the transfer portal. He announced his intentions via social media.

Fegans gives the Tigers another key retention win as roster movement ramps up around the country.

Fegans, a former Thompson High School standout, played as a true freshman and finished the season with 24 tackles and one interception. He showed early flashes of his upside in the secondary, adding depth and playmaking ability as Auburn continued to rotate young defenders into the mix.

Fegans was one of three Auburn freshmen to play in all 12 games.

“And when you look over there and you see Newboy (Fegans) and you see (Eric) Winters and you see X (Atkins) and you see (Bryce) Deas and you see (Elijah) Melendez and you see (Malik) Autry and Jared Smith and (Jourdin) Crawford, I mean that’s a bunch of freshmen, you know, that are really getting better,” former head coach Hugh Freeze said of AnQuon Fegans in October.

Freeze said in October Fegans was part of a freshman class that “continues to grow,” adding, “the future is bright” with young players like Fegans.

Auburn signed Fegans as part of the 2025 class, where he was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 78 player nationally. Keeping him in the program provides continuity in the defensive backfield heading into next season.

“Why not stay home and do it for your home state,” Fegans told On3 when he originally committed. “It was a difficult decision. …I decided to stay home. I can stay home, put it on for the home state and help build the program up.”