Argentina-Iceland friendly will bring significant economic benefits to Auburn

AUBURN | Two of the world’s best football teams will be in Auburn this summer in what should be a huge economic boost to the athletic department and city.

Argentina and Iceland will square off in an International friendly inside Jordan-Hare Stadium June 9. It’ll come two days before the start of the World Cup and a week before Argentina takes on Algeria in their opening game of the group stage.

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion led superstar Lionel Messi.

Auburn athletics director John Cohen said the economic impact on the athletic department will depend on the attendance. Ticket prices start at $45 and will go on sale April 15.

“There’s a breakeven part of it and an accelerated version after the breakeven part — but it’s significant,” said Cohen.

Cohen wasn’t ready to make any firm predictions but sources indicate the event could bring in at least a couple of million dollars. There’s also a potential NIL component due to advertising that could directly impact Auburn athletes.

DIFFERENCE-MAKER FOR CITY

The impact to the city of Auburn should be even bigger and help offset the lost revenue from the move of AU’s opening game against Baylor Sept. 5 to Atlanta.

“A football weekend is millions of dollars and it approaches $10 million,” said Auburn mayor Ron Anders. “I’m not sure exactly what to expect, but I think it will be a humungous event. It’ll probably be the single biggest even we’ve ever hosted in the summer during the middle of the summer.

“And that’s key. Because that’s the time our businesses are kinda bridging the gap. Between May and August is when the students are gone and when many of our families are on vacation doing other things.”

The matchup will require several modifications to Jordan-Hare. The goalposts will be temporarily removed to make way for goals. There will be grass added to the corners of the field for corner kicks and the hedges on the East side of the stadium will be removed.

The hedges were already set for removal, however, with the planned North side expansion requiring the visitor’s locker room to be moved to the South end zone.