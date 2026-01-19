SIGNED: Arizona DB transfer Jack Luttrell signs with Auburn
Arizona transfer safety Jack Luttrell has signed with Auburn, the University announced on Monday..
Luttrell, who has two years of eligibility, signed with Auburn after an official visit on Friday and a commitment on Sunday.
Top 10
- 1New
Transfer Portal Intel
Jordan Seaton, Damon Wilson
- 2Hot
Way-Too-Early Top 25
Race for No. 1 begins
- 3
Adapt or Die
Fixing college sports issues
- 4Trending
AP Poll Shakeup
Big movement in latest Top 25
- 5Trending
Nick Saban
Trolls Big Ten
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Luttrell attended high school at Colquitt County in Moultrie, Ga. He signed with Tennessee in 2023 and spent one season with the Vols before transferring to Arizona.
At Arizona, Luttrell played the 2024 season as a redshirt freshman. He finished the season with 39 tackles, including 24 solos, three interceptions, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. Luttrell played in three games in ’25 and had three tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.
He is the second transfer safety signed by Auburn, joining USF transfer Fred Gaskin.