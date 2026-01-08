Arkansas State transfer defensive lineman Cody Sigler has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Sigler, who has one year of eligibility, signed with Auburn on Thursday. He chose Auburn over Miami, Alabama, Clemson, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Florida State, among others.

Sigler played one season at Arkansas State after transferring from West Alabama. At ASU in 2025, Sigler had 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.

Sigler, who is from New Hope, Ala., is listed at 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds.