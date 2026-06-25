Atlanta Hawks select Auburn's Narcisse Ngoy in draft and stash move

AUBURN | Auburn signee Narcisse Ngoy was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, but will still maintain his eligibility to play for the Tigers this season.

The center, who played professionally in France, was drafted No. 57 overall in the second round and traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. The move is commonly called a draft and stash, with the player remaining eligible.

The NCAA passed a new rule in April that would allow players to maintain their eligibility if they didn’t opt-in to the draft, which covers Ngoy and several others that were eligible due to their age.

The 7-footer averaged 10.8 points per game and led the French Elite 2 League in rebounds per game (11.5), blocks per game (2.5) and efficiency per game (21.2) while shooting 70 percent from the floor.