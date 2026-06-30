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Auburn adds LHP Josh Sibley from the transfer portal

Bryan Matthews@BMattAU
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sibley 1200 jsu 6-30-26
Jacksonville State LHP Josh Sibley during the 2026 season (Jacksonville State athletics).

AUBURN | Auburn continued to build a deep bullpen for 2027 with the addition of Jacksonville State transfer Josh Sibley Tuesday.

The left-hander was 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA in 17 appearances including one start as a fourth-year junior last season. He had one save, 22 strikeouts and seven walks in 13.1 innings. In three seasons at JSU, he was 2-1 with a 6.12 ERA in 53 appearances including one start.

The Sharpsburg, Ga., native threw a scoreless inning at Auburn with two strikeouts in a 15-4 win April 7.

Sibley is Auburn’s seventh transfer and fifth pitcher joining Mississippi State LHP Dane Burns, UC Davis LHP Jack Pezzolo, Arizona RHP Corey Kling, South Alabama RHP Zach Stevens, Georgia State outfielder John Beverley and Iowa infielder Ben Swails.

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