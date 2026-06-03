Auburn adds Middle Tennessee to 2026-27 non-conference schedule

Auburn has added another game to its 2026-27 non-conference basketball schedule.

The Tigers will face Middle Tennessee in the Rocket City Classic on Dec. 15 at VBC Propst Arena in Huntsville.

“We are excited to return to Huntsville and play in front of the Auburn family,” said head coach Steven Pearl. “This is a tremendous opportunity to compete at a neutral site against a perennially competitive program in Middle Tennessee. I have great respect for Coach McDevitt and I know he will have his team ready to play.”

The game will be the first meeting between Auburn and Middle Tennessee in the Rocket City Classic. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 10.

Auburn is 4-1 all-time against Middle Tennessee. The most recent meeting came during the 2017-18 season, when the Tigers earned a 76-70 victory in Birmingham.

This will be Auburn’s second appearance in the event. The Tigers defeated UNC Asheville Bulldogs 87-62 in the inaugural Rocket City Classic in December 2023.

The matchup adds another piece to Auburn’s non-conference schedule, which already includes games against Wisconsin and West Virginia, plus others in Las Vegas. The complete non-conference schedule is expected to be announced later this summer.

Auburn’s known 2026-27 non-conference schedule: